China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded China Biologic Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. China Biologic Products has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $92.67.
Shares of China Biologic Products stock opened at $115.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.28 and a 200-day moving average of $112.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.16. China Biologic Products has a 52-week low of $79.90 and a 52-week high of $119.44.
China Biologic Products Company Profile
China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.
