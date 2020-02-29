China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded China Biologic Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. China Biologic Products has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Get China Biologic Products alerts:

Shares of China Biologic Products stock opened at $115.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.28 and a 200-day moving average of $112.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.16. China Biologic Products has a 52-week low of $79.90 and a 52-week high of $119.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in China Biologic Products by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in China Biologic Products by 476.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in China Biologic Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in China Biologic Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in China Biologic Products by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for China Biologic Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Biologic Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.