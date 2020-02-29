Cetera Advisors LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra cut their target price on Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marriott International from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.71.

In related news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,300 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $342,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,808 shares in the company, valued at $864,927.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $6,803,442.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 734,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,503,911.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 114,562 shares of company stock valued at $16,543,861 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $124.00 on Friday. Marriott International Inc has a twelve month low of $114.46 and a twelve month high of $153.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a return on equity of 162.43% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

