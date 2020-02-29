Cetera Advisors LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $249,000.

Shares of IVOG stock opened at $132.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.48 and a 200 day moving average of $143.37. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $153.31.

