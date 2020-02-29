Cetera Advisors LLC Takes $200,000 Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,263 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at $45,320,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 161.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,093,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,380,000 after purchasing an additional 674,748 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 22.3% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,520,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,530,000 after purchasing an additional 642,179 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,883,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,664,000 after purchasing an additional 481,846 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram bought 1,250 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,298 shares of company stock valued at $76,419 over the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.30. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $67.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 9.46%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 target price on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

