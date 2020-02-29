Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 9,260 Shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (NYSE:MFD)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (NYSE:MFD) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,260 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MFD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre by 13.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 21,901 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre by 103.8% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 28,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,536 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Shares of NYSE MFD opened at $9.51 on Friday. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $11.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre Profile

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

