Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,907 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enerplus by 343.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 13.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,497 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of ERF stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.88. Enerplus Corp has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $9.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 11.39%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ERF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.04.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.