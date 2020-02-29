Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 123,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 14.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 7.3% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 21,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB opened at $308.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 32.63 EPS for the current year.

Biogen declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Biogen from to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.85.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

