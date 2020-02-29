Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in Booking by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in Booking by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 54,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Booking by 3.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in Booking by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Booking by 289.9% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,695.66 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,592.45 and a one year high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,947.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,966.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $22.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 111.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Consumer Edge started coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,026.35.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

