Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,986 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Expedia Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Expedia Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,311 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities cut Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $98.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group Inc has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern purchased 23,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.80 per share, with a total value of $2,510,016.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 90,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,890,681.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon T. Gieselman purchased 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.68 per share, for a total transaction of $252,892.24. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

