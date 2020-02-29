Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 1,811 Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (NYSE:WIA) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 7.3% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 43,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 113.7% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 199,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 105,954 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 5.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 312,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter.

WIA stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $12.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.0345 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

