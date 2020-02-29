CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 744,630 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth $204,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 209,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 72,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,426 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 53.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 424,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 147,054 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNP opened at $23.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.48 and a 12-month high of $31.17.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

