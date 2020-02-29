CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded CECO Environmental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

CECE stock opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.60 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CECO Environmental by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the third quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

