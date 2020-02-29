Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.22% of Casella Waste Systems worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,448,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,701,000 after acquiring an additional 152,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,651 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 550,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 144,505.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 271,670 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,856.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $591,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 73.41 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $56.14.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The firm had revenue of $193.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CWST shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

