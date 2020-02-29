Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.52. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 26.41%. Analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,578 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,426 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

