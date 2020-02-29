Cambria Trinity ETF (NYSEARCA:TRTY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Cambria Trinity ETF (NYSEARCA:TRTY) traded down 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.03 and last traded at $23.27, 68,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 499% from the average session volume of 11,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.52.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cambria Trinity ETF stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Cambria Trinity ETF (NYSEARCA:TRTY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.36% of Cambria Trinity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

