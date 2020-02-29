CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CAMP. ValuEngine raised shares of CalAmp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of CalAmp from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.67.

CalAmp stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $343.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CalAmp will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 645,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 358,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 23,920 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 55,249 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 30,453 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

