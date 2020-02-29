Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CALM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut Cal-Maine Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

CALM opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.86.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 443.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.