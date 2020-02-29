Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.10.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $66.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $57.42 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James J. Cowie sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $4,712,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 163,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,843,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $240,784.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 296,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,681,265.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,778 shares of company stock worth $27,138,965 over the last ninety days. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $12,738,711,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,353,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,689,171,000 after buying an additional 1,361,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,809,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,615,142,000 after buying an additional 2,264,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $857,060,000 after buying an additional 53,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,562,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,891,000 after buying an additional 151,520 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

