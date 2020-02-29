Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BMTC. ValuEngine upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus rating of Hold.

NASDAQ BMTC opened at $33.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.76. Bryn Mawr Bank has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.97 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 21.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

