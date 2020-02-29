Brookfield Property Reit (NASDAQ:BPR) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Reit (NASDAQ:BPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

BPR has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Property Reit from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get Brookfield Property Reit alerts:

NASDAQ BPR opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97. Brookfield Property Reit has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $21.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Property Reit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Property Reit

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.