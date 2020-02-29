Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BPY. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.33.

BPY stock opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.96. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $15.78 and a one year high of $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.30%. This is a boost from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 28,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 37,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 75,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

