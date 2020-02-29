Brokers Offer Predictions for Universal Technical Institute, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s FY2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 11.60%.

UTI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Shares of UTI opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.34 million, a P/E ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $9.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTI. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 23.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

