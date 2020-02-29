Brokers Issue Forecasts for TELUS Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of TELUS in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.89. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on T. Cormark upped their price objective on TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank set a C$58.00 price objective on TELUS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TELUS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

T stock opened at C$48.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion and a PE ratio of 16.70. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$45.69 and a 12-month high of C$55.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.582 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.67%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

