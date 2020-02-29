BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Shares Down 2.8%

BQE Water Inc (CVE:BQE)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$8.80 and last traded at C$8.80, 1,800 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 167% from the average session volume of 675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.05.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.04. The company has a market cap of $10.63 million and a PE ratio of 16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

BQE Water Company Profile (CVE:BQE)

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater treatment services to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Chile, China, and internationally. The company offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

