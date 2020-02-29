BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of BOK Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.86.

BOKF stock opened at $72.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.27. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $448.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.77 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.49%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $999,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,677 shares in the company, valued at $9,487,039.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in BOK Financial by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in BOK Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

