BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Shares Up 2.5%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.42 and last traded at $70.00, 679,700 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 134% from the average session volume of 290,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.26.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.64 and its 200 day moving average is $53.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000. XR Securities LLC owned about 0.30% of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

