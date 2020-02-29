BMO Capital Markets Boosts Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$61.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EMA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emera currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$61.82.

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$56.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.94. Emera has a 12-month low of C$46.80 and a 12-month high of C$60.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$58.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$56.65.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

