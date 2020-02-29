Black Tusk Resources (CNSX:TUSK) Trading Up 16.7%

Black Tusk Resources Inc (CNSX:TUSK)’s stock price was up 16.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, approximately 316,056 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09.

About Black Tusk Resources (CNSX:TUSK)

Black Tusk Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Goldsmith property that consists of 11 claims covering an area of approximately 823.7 hectares located in southeastern British Columbia. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

