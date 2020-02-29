BidaskClub Upgrades America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

NASDAQ ATAX opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $473.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70. America First Multifamily Investors has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $8.18.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 47.78%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 10.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 20,525 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 11.9% in the third quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 462,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 49,273 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 333.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 58,081 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 205,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 42.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 26,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.