BidaskClub Lowers AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APPF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppFolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of AppFolio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.03.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $122.97 on Tuesday. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.18 and a 200-day moving average of $108.40.

In other AppFolio news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 10,112 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,236,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 12,761 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $1,793,686.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,693.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 516.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 24.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

