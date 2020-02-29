BidaskClub Downgrades Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CRTO has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Societe Generale cut shares of Criteo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Criteo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.32.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo stock opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $811.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.69. Criteo has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Criteo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $266.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at $12,287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 118,413 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 979,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after buying an additional 161,905 shares during the period. Roumell Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,459,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.