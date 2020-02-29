BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) Position Increased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of BG Staffing worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. Barclays PLC increased its position in BG Staffing by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BG Staffing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in BG Staffing by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BG Staffing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in BG Staffing by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 15,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period.

Get BG Staffing alerts:

BGSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of BG Staffing in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut BG Staffing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

BGSF opened at $15.42 on Friday. BG Staffing Inc has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th.

BG Staffing Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF).

Receive News & Ratings for BG Staffing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Staffing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.