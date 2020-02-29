BF-B (NASDAQ:BF.B) Stock Price Down 1.7%

BF-B (NASDAQ:BF.B)’s stock price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $59.18 and last traded at $61.41, 1,845,918 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 127% from the average session volume of 813,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.50.

Separately, Cfra lowered shares of BF-B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average is $64.95.

BF-B (NASDAQ:BF.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.97 million.

BF-B Company Profile (NASDAQ:BF.B)

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskey, vodka, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueur. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Korbel, Woodford Reserve, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Early Times, Old Forester, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Coopers' Craft, Collingwood, and Slane Irish brands.

