Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,253,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,133,000 after acquiring an additional 177,687 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $741,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $1,341,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC opened at $28.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

