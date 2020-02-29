Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,672 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Banc of California worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 18,858.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,513,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,058 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 9,099.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 367,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 363,078 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth $2,537,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth $2,364,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the third quarter worth $508,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BANC opened at $15.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 511.00, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.39. Banc of California Inc has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.49.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.54 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Banc of California Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,596.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker bought 10,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $177,339.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,807.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BANC. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Banc of California from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley lowered Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

