B. Riley Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Revolve Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

RVLV opened at $16.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.13. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $48.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 26.29.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.64 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 445.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 346.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 20.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 12,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $250,234.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,836 shares of company stock worth $2,202,208.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

