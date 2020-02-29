Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Axcelis Technologies worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 5.47. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $29.24.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.77 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 4.97%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 18,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $414,979.96. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $550,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,016 in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

