Aviva PLC Trims Stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 58,486 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Encana were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECA. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Encana in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encana in the third quarter worth $49,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Encana in the third quarter worth $51,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encana in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Encana by 659.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECA stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. Encana Corp has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECA. Barclays cut shares of Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen cut shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Encana from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Encana from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

