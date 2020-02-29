Aviva PLC Takes Position in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,662 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,527 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Strategic Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

Strategic Education stock opened at $147.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.48. Strategic Education Inc has a one year low of $122.08 and a one year high of $189.79.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $263.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.25 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.69%. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In related news, COO Andrew E. Watt sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total transaction of $211,928.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

