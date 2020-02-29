Aviva PLC Takes $2.15 Million Position in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $3,401,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 285,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 161,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $943,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INSP opened at $85.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.78 and a beta of 1.27. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.14.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.87% and a negative net margin of 40.52%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 9,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $787,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $762,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $53,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,132 shares of company stock worth $3,895,880 over the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INSP shares. Leerink Swann upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

