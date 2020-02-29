Aviva PLC Sells 1,956 Shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,751 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 4,186.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. CIBC raised Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $21.93 on Friday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $30.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.1666 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

