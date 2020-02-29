Aviva PLC Sells 1,219 Shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Perrigo by 343.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Perrigo by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Perrigo by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

PRGO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Perrigo stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Perrigo Company PLC has a 12-month low of $40.68 and a 12-month high of $63.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.24%. Perrigo’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

In other news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $126,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,313.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

