Aviva PLC Makes New $2.15 Million Investment in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.22% of CTS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of CTS by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CTS by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of CTS by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CTS by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of CTS by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $889.97 million, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.26.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. CTS had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $115.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. CTS’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CTS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

