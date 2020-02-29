Aviva PLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in 58.com were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WUBA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in 58.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in 58.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in 58.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in 58.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in 58.com by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. 58.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.41.

Shares of NYSE:WUBA opened at $55.17 on Friday. 58.com Inc has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.17 and a 200-day moving average of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

