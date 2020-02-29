Aviva PLC Buys Shares of 93,089 Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Luminex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Luminex by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,023,000 after purchasing an additional 83,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luminex by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Luminex by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 232,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Luminex by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 132,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Luminex by 23.9% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 186,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 35,854 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $143,297.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,105.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

LMNX opened at $24.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average of $21.56. Luminex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.27 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. Luminex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Luminex’s payout ratio is -171.43%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Luminex to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

