Aviva PLC Buys New Shares in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of Quaker Chemical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Quaker Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $157.57 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 12-month low of $141.79 and a 12-month high of $224.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 79.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.47 and a 200-day moving average of $161.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

