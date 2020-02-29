Aviva PLC Buys 5,698 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 1,944.0% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell stock opened at $133.24 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.58 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.49.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 44.83%.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $283,517.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,422,411.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $944,547.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,489,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HUBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.33.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

