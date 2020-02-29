Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ADSK. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Autodesk to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Autodesk from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Autodesk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $198.17.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK stock opened at $190.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.85. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $129.70 and a 12 month high of $211.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.28.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.