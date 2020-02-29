Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Position Lowered by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,673 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACB. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 210.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 2,154.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 463.58%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 million. Research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from to in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.43.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

