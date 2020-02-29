August Capital Management Vi, Sells 88,488 Shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) major shareholder August Capital Management Vi, sold 88,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $1,822,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
FSLY stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. Fastly Inc has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of -28.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 531.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 26.23% of the company’s stock.
